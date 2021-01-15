https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/operation-you-know-the-thing-biden-admin-will-retire-operation-warp-speed-restructure-and-call-it-something-else/

Next Tuesday afternoon a new presidential administration will be in office, and parts of the previous admin will immediately start to disappear — at least the names of some programs, including this one:

Anything with Trump’s fingerprints on it will definitely be erased, even a program that resulted in a vaccine being developed and distributed in record time.

Maybe the name will be changed to “Operation Look What Biden Did!”

The “Biden-HARRIS” administration will be beginning this particular erasure next Tuesday.

