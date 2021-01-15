https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/parler-ceo-flees-home-goes-hiding-receiving-death-threats/

Parler CEO John Matze has gone into hiding with his family after receiving death threats.

Because of Big Tech censorship, Parler, the free speech alternative to Twitter, became the fastest growing social media company — until they got deplatformed by Amazon, Apple and Google in a coordinated attack.

Last week Amazon kicked Parler off their webhosting service, meaning the platform will be offline until they find a new host.

Parler has faced what can only be described as a mass coordinated cyber attack by Big Tech, first being banned by Apple and Google within a 24 hour time period.

Parler responded to the deplatforming by filing a lawsuit against Amazon.

According to a new filing by Parler’s lawyers, John Matze was forced to flee his home with his family and go into hiding after receiving “deaths threats” and “invasive personal security breaches.”

Wow: Parler CEO John Matze has fled his home with his family and they all have gone into hiding after receiving "deaths threats" and "invasive personal security breaches," according to a new filing from Parler's lawyers in the suit with AWS. pic.twitter.com/pRSbkCPWIu — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 16, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Parler CEO Flees Home with His Family, Goes Into Hiding After Receiving Death Threats appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

