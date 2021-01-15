https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-plans-leave-dc-morning-inauguration-no-plans-meeting-joe-biden/

President Trump plans on leaving the Swamp on Wednesday morning before the inauguration.

Trump will fly to Palm Beach to begin his post-presidency. His approval rating stands at 48% in the latest Rasmussen poll.

President Trump has no plans of meeting with Joe Biden after the stolen election – nor should he.

78% of Trump voters believe the election was rigged or stolen.

Reuters reported:

President Donald Trump now plans to leave Washington on the morning of Inauguration Day next Wednesday after considering a departure on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Trump, who had already said he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, is planning a ceremonial farewell at Joint Base Andrews, the base outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered, the sources said. The sources stressed that the plan could change. It was unclear whether Trump would speak on Wednesday. Trump will then fly on to Palm Beach, Florida, to begin his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the sources told Reuters. He is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated at midday on Wednesday. A handful of White House aides plan to work for Trump in Palm Beach as the former real estate tycoon works on retaining his clout in the Republican Party. Some advisers have been urging the president to host Biden for a White House meeting ahead of Inauguration Day, but there has been no sign Trump is willing to do that, an administration official said.

