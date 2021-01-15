https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-please-create-executive-order-ballots-images-2020-election-audited-swing-states-using-jovan-hutton-pulitzer-method/

We’ve requested this before. Mr. President please create an Executive Order and have all the ballots and images of ballots audited forensically in the swing states so all Americans can see the audited results of the 2020 election.

Pulitzer offered to help Georgia audit their results using his technique of identifying fraudulent paper ballots and said he would do it for free.



Pulitzer has shared:

He can look at 500,000 ballots in a couple hours.

The people of the state of Georgia trusted the state to ensure the election was valid and fraud free.

The current election results are flawed: “This isn’t the beating of a drum this is the burning of a city.“

Our country was founded on a piece of paper! Pulitzer can look at the paper and determine almost immediately if a ballot is fraudulent or not.

Pulitzer offered to perform an audit of ballots for free for the state of Georgia. The Georgia Senate voted to allow Pulitzer to audit the absentee ballots in Fulton County. We are not sure where this stands currently nor why it’s not made public.

Please President Trump create an Executive Order that will mandate Pulitzer audit the results in Georgia and the other swing states now!

