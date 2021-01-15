https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-weighs-pardon-former-chief-strategist-steve-bannon/

We Build the Wall founder Brian Kolfage at the US southern border where he completed his first private section of wall.

In August 2020 US Attorney Audrey Strauss from the Southern District of New York pressed charges against Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

Andrew is Steve Bannon’s assistant.

Steve is a businessman.

US Attorney Audrey Strauss replaced crooked US Attorney Geoffrey Berman as US Attorney in the Southern District of New York after Berman refused to leave his post and was fired by AG Bill Barr.

The charges were perfectly planned. They came on the last night of the tragic DNC with Joe Biden. And they came five days before the RNC Convention opened in North Carolina.

The far left and their media cohorts have been dreaming of this day for years — Steve Bannon arrested!

On Friday news broke on The Politico that President Trump was considering a pardon for Steve Bannon.

There was no information on Brian Kolfage and the others.

There were reports recently that Steve Bannon was assisting President Trump in his attempt to right the stolen election.

Politico reported:

President Donald Trump is considering granting a pardon to Steve Bannon, his former White House chief strategist and top campaign aide, who was charged with swindling donors to a private crowdsourcing effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The potential pardon would follow a wave of reprieves the president has recently granted to political allies who have been convicted, charged or reportedly under federal investigation. Two additional batches of pardons are expected — one on Friday night and one Wednesday morning before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, according to one of the people. Trump is expected to leave Washington Wednesday morning. Bannon, the former executive chairman of the right-wing Breitbart News, was one of four men indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in August on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with their roles in the non-profit group “We Build the Wall.” Trump sought to distance himself from the project at the time of Bannon’s arrest, saying it was “done for showboating reasons” and describing it as “inappropriate.”

