This morning, Melania Trump tweeted about her #BeBest campaign:

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

And CNN’s Jake Tapper, for one, has got a big problem with that:

So how did that campaign to promote kindness on social media go https://t.co/7PrNMfth01 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 15, 2021

Jake’s feelin’ salty today, you guys.

Really got her there Jake. Feel better? https://t.co/gEJuCHwEwi — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) January 15, 2021

Even more morally superior than yesterday, actually. Thanks for asking!

Look at what a true scumbag this guy is. https://t.co/25wuAlBHXu — Ann (@Msragarcia) January 15, 2021

It’s not unfair to say that the #BeBest campaign didn’t quite produce the desired result.

But you know what? It’s also not unfair to say that Jake Tapper is one of the reasons for that.

I once thought that you were kind. But… You didn’t do your part to support her campaign to promote kindness, did you? Nor are you doing it with this tweet. https://t.co/zeAhwSM2vM — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) January 15, 2021

Well it’s clear it didn’t have any impact on @jaketapper. https://t.co/FIOdSRQhSZ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 15, 2021

It clearly didn’t inspire you. https://t.co/b1t0mPIWzr — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 15, 2021

Clearly.

Does Jake not own a mirror? https://t.co/6M0nhy1aEg — steve janowski (@stevejanowski10) January 15, 2021

He hasn’t for quite some time now. Just like so many of his fellow media moral betters.

Everyone in media and on the left viciously mocked her for it and refused to promote literally anything she did. 🤷‍♂️😬☕ https://t.co/qzUMv4ZM3S — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 15, 2021

