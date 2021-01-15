https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/15/professional-journalist-and-glorified-twitter-troll-jake-tapper-bravely-mocks-melania-trump-for-her-bebest-campaign/

This morning, Melania Trump tweeted about her #BeBest campaign:

And CNN’s Jake Tapper, for one, has got a big problem with that:

Jake’s feelin’ salty today, you guys.

Even more morally superior than yesterday, actually. Thanks for asking!

It’s not unfair to say that the #BeBest campaign didn’t quite produce the desired result.

But you know what? It’s also not unfair to say that Jake Tapper is one of the reasons for that.

Clearly.

He hasn’t for quite some time now. Just like so many of his fellow media moral betters.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...