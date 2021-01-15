https://www.oann.com/project-veritas-exposes-twitters-plan-for-political-censorship/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=project-veritas-exposes-twitters-plan-for-political-censorship

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:54 AM PT – Friday, January 15, 2021

Watchdog group Project Veritas has continued to expose plans by Big Tech to destroy freedom of speech in America and advance far-left ideas worldwide.

In a bombshell video filmed by a Twitter insider, company CEO Jack Dorsey openly admits the intent to shut down more conservative voices in the coming months.

“We know that we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account and it’s going to go on for much longer,” he stated. “It’s gonna go on beyond inauguration.”

Dorsey’s comments confirm the latest censorship of Republicans have nothing to do with Capitol Hill protests.

BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…"#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

The Twitter CEO also failed to acknowledge violent acts committed by Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other left wing organizations. Instead, he assigned blame to online conservative groups.

Critics have said this points to more censorship and political repressions against Republicans in the future.

