Rapper Post Malone is giving away thousands of his sold-out Crocs shoes to healthcare workers in hospitals across the country.

Malone and Crocs joined with the nonprofit Musicians On Call to gift 10,000 pairs of his Duet Max Clog II to caregivers, housekeeping staff, and other medical workers at about 70 facilities, People reported Thursday.

“This gift was made in gratitude of and support for their tireless efforts in battling this pandemic,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

According to its website, Musicians On Call said it brings “live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities”:

By delivering live, in-room performances to patients undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, we add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. We seek to change the cold, sterile environment in hospital rooms. Musicians On Call believes that all patients, families and caregivers should have access to and benefit from the healing power of live music.

The organization shared a photo Wednesday of healthcare workers with their special Crocs, calling them an early Valentine’s gift: As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone‘s 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines! pic.twitter.com/9k0fjVClqs — Musicians On Call (@musiciansoncall) January 13, 2021 “The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music,” explained Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin. “We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation,” Griffin continued. “Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day,” he concluded. Crocs has donated its shoes to healthcare workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic and in March announced its goal was to give away 10,000 pairs a day for as long as possible, according to CBS News.

