Jenna Ryan, the Dallas based real estate agent who went viral for flying to D.C. on a private plane before being arrested for her role in storming the Capitol, asked President Trump for a pardon:

Texas woman flew on private jet to Washington, DC to ‘storm the Capitol’f https://t.co/G5uPbIsNAn pic.twitter.com/Kh0rK65shH — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2021

She told a local Dallas news station, “I would like a pardon from the President of the United States. I think that we all deserve a pardon. I’m facing prison sentence. I do not think I deserve that”:

“I would like a pardon from the President of the United States.”

Dallas area realtor Jenna Ryan is the 2nd D.C. riot participant to ask for one. She flew on a private jet to D.C. to “stop the steal.” FBI arrested her today. She says: I feel persecuted. pic.twitter.com/Rk4XCYVqX3 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 16, 2021

She also said that she was doing what President Trump asked her to do:

BREAKING: “I thought I was following my president. I thought I was following what we were called to do. He asked us to fly there. So I was doing was he asked us to do.”

That’s TX realtor Jenna Ryan who was arrested today by FBI after being at the D.C. riotpic.twitter.com/UV9KoviY7M — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 16, 2021

Ryan called the attempted takeover of the Capitol “one of the best days of [her] life” and said it was a “prelude to going to war”:

🙄 Economic anxiety? “Jenna Ryan, who is also a radio host, flew from US Trinity Aviation in Denton, Texas, all they way to the nation’s Capitol — where she had ‘one of the best days of my life.’ . . . “‘This is a prelude going to war,’ exclaimed Ryan.” https://t.co/R6RlFmDLzc — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 8, 2021

In a different interview, Ryan said she’s proud of what she did and “I have no shame to be there”:

BREAKING: Dallas TX area realtor Jenna Ryan has been arrested by the FBI for her role in the Capitol riot. How does feel? “I feel that I did something noble & I’m proud of being there. I have no shame to be there. I feel very persecuted &…very misjudged” pic.twitter.com/WQNMBGsIdk — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021

Ryan was caught on surveillance camera entering the Capitol building on January 6:

BREAKING: The @FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Jenna Ryan — the Frisco-based realtor who was at the Capitol Building during the insurrection, last week. Investigators say there’s probable cause for multiple charges. We interviewed Ryan, earlier this week. More on @FOX4. pic.twitter.com/R2NzeluHvT — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) January 15, 2021

And, of course, she broadcast it all live:

Meet Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate broker that took a private jet to join Trump supporters at the DC rally, “We’re all going to be up here. We’re going to be breaking those windows, dealing with the tear gas… WE HAVE TO because THEY are taking our sh*t” pic.twitter.com/HD51tG3FD8 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

She even plugged her real estate services on the livestream:

“y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.” pic.twitter.com/WSZ1DxMx8J — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 15, 2021

“I will f*cking sell your house,” she said to her followers at the time:

Texas real estate broker, Jenna Ryan: “I’m not messing around. When I come to sell your house. This is what I will do. I will f*ckin sell your house.” Then storms into the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/CVLJV6DjHz — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) January 8, 2021

Always. Be. Closing?

