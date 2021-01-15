https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/crenshaw-biden-stimulus-covid/2021/01/15/id/1005832

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Friday that President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief package was “plagiarizing the last relief bill.”

On Twitter, Crenshaw did not hold back his feelings about Biden or the proposed relief package, per The Hill.

“This guy has no idea that all of this was just passed into law. Stop plagiarizing the last relief bill and tell Democrat governors to OPEN the economy,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Biden revealed his relief package on Thursday. The proposal was highlighted by $1,400 additional stimulus checks, an increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and an extension of unemployment programs to September.

“The crisis of human suffering is in plain sight,” Biden said. “We have to act and we have to act now. We cannot afford inaction.”

A nearly $900 billion coronavirus relief deal was passed by Congress in December. It provided $600 checks to individuals who qualified, an extension on the eviction moratorium, and an extra $300 weekly to federal unemployment benefits.

Crenshaw voted against challenges to the Electoral College vote in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, when a joint session of Congress met to certify the electoral results. He did state, however, he did not like how some states conducted the election.

The Texan also defended Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was blasted by some fellow Republicans for voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

