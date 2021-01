https://www.oann.com/rep-jordan-cheney-should-abandon-leadership-post/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-jordan-cheney-should-abandon-leadership-post

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:31 AM PT – Friday, January 15, 2021

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has called for House conference chair Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) to be removed from her leadership post. Jordan’s call comes as Cheney faces backlash for backing Democrat impeachment efforts.

One America’s John Hines has this report from Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook