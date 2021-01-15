https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-bail-fund-promoted-kamala-harris-wont-reveal-records-alleged-criminals-bailed/

You may recall that during the left wing riots of last spring and summer, Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund to get people who were arrested in the riots bailed out of jail.

It’s one of those inconvenient stories that the liberal media loves to ignore.

Now the same organization is refusing to reveal the records of those who were bailed out by the organization. It’s not that surprising. Kamala Harris must be protected from scrutiny or any hint of scandal.

Just The News reports:

Bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris won’t share records of alleged criminals it sprung from jail A bail fund promoted by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that reportedly helped bail out several accused and convicted criminals — at least one with a markedly violent history — is refusing to share the records of the individuals it helped spring from jail in the midst of last year’s deadly Black Lives Matter-led riots in Minnesota. In June 2020, as violent unrest swept the country in the wake of Minneapolis resident George Floyd’s death at the hands of city police, Harris — then two months away from being chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate — tweeted out a link to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which claims to “pa[y] criminal bail and immigration bonds for those who cannot otherwise afford to.” Harris’s support for the organization amid the riots last year was one of the factors that helped the Minnesota Freedom Fund realize a reported windfall of tens of millions of dollars, a gargantuan increase over the group’s 2018 returns of around $100,000. Yet the bail fund was mired in controversy over the summer due to reports that it had helped spring from jail multiple alleged violent criminals, including at least one individual with multiple rape convictions on his rap sheet.

Here’s a tweet from Harris, promoting the bail fund:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

The people Harris was trying to help burned down government buildings, including a police station and private businesses.

No one called for her removal from office or her impeachment.

Now there’s no transparency about who was bailed out. Hypocrisy much?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

