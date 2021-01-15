http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/64YbKsiuhFY/

According to reports, Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller is under criminal investigation for an undisclosed crime.

Denver reporter Mike Klis reported that the Parker, Colorado, police department is investigating the Super Bowl champion on undisclosed charges.

“Broncos Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police Department,” Klis tweeted, adding, “Josh Hans, Parker Police spokesman confirmed Miller investigation under way. ‘We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation.’”

According to Black Sports Online, the investigation may have to do with allegations of domestic abuse lodged by Miller’s ex-fiance, Megan Denise.

News of this investigation is just one of the troubles besetting the Bronco. Miller missed all of the 2020 season after dislocating his peroneal tendon, and the team has yet to decide if they will retain him for 2021.

The team has about two months to decide, but if they let him go, they will incur a $4.23 million dead cap hit, according to Sporting News.

Miller has 490 tackles, 106 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his nine-year NFL career.

