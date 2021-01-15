https://hannity.com/media-room/report-president-trump-to-leave-white-house-for-mar-a-lago-morning-of-inauguration-day/

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20 th ,” posted the President on social media.

President Trump confirmed Friday morning that he will not attend the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20 th .

CORTEZ CONFUSION: Cortez Looks Forward to Her ‘Inauguration,’ Can’t Wait to ‘Sign’ Laws

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.03.18

Socialist superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez left New York voters scratching their heads this week; bizarrely suggesting she will be “inaugurated” should she win her Congressional race and will eventually be “signing” bills into law.

Cortez was speaking with supporters Tuesday when she hailed the progressive movement that ushered her towards the Democratic Party’s nomination earlier this year; saying “what we have accomplished is such a massive responsibility.”

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that if she wins her congressional race this November that she will be “inaugurated” into office and will be signing bills into law.pic.twitter.com/Sp7OgW2gmR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 2, 2018

“That is the situation we have in our governance… There’s a lot of folks who don’t want to believe anymore. That’s why what we have accomplished is such a massive responsibility,” said the Democratic hopeful.

“It doesn’t mean you get everything tomorrow. As much as I would love that, I would love to get inaugurated January 3rd [and] January 4th we are signing health care, we’re signing this,” she added.