As the nation turns to the Joe Biden administration, the vitriolic media in Washington, D.C., are going to flip to “advocacy” over speaking truth to power, according to former Ambassador Ric Grenell on Newsmax TV.

“We have a big problem and I don’t really think it’s a Republican versus Democrat problem anymore: I think it’s a Washington, D.C., versus the rest of America,” Grenell told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “Washington, D.C., has its own rules. Reporters no longer do journalism there. What they really do is advocacy.

“We see that already. They are already switching to become advocates for the Biden administration.”

Grenell pointed to the impeachment of President Donald Trump for the storming of the Capitol as the media ignore the fact Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted this summer a call for funding bail for arrested rioters — something conservatives would not get away with after the Capitol Building violence.

Grenell tweeted Thursday:

“I’ve spoken with 5 people today who personally think it was ok for @KamalaHarris to raise bail money to get BLM looters and arsonists out of jail. There are fringe followers on both sides.”

“This is a real problem for our democracy,” Grenell told host Rob Schmitt. “We need real journalists. We need people who call it consistently, whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat.

“The long answer, Rob, is simply Washington, D.C., is up to its same, old games and same, old tricks.”

