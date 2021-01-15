https://www.dailywire.com/news/rose-mcgowan-impeachment-is-cult-propaganda

Actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan, continuing her criticism against the Democratic Party establishment, scolded the party she once called home for pushing the impeachment of President Donald Trump while Americans suffer during a pandemic.

In a tweet on Thursday, McGowan simply denounced the impeachment effort as “cult propaganda.”

“This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther,” she wrote.

“Good thing the Elites are leading us!” she added.

Just 8% of Republicans favor impeachment while a Rasmussen poll puts Trump at a 48% favorability rating, as NBC News reported:

One day after the U.S. House of Representatives impeached outgoing President Donald Trump for inciting last week’s insurrection at the Capitol, a new NBC News poll finds that American voters are divided on his impeachment and removal from office, with most Republicans standing firmly behind the president. Overall, 50 percent of voters nationwide say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 48 percent are opposed. By party, 89 percent of Democratic voters believe Trump should be impeached and removed from office, compared with just 8 percent of Republican voters. Independents are split, with 45 percent in support and 53 percent in opposition.

Earlier this year, in the wake of Democrats ignoring Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden, McGowan expressly stated that the party no longer represented her.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American,” she said. “I would’ve died for this damn country and its ideals. I was raised to be a proud Democrat. When my youngest brother graduated as a fighter pilot at the Air Force Academy, I wore a Vote John Kerry pin (lol), got into verbal altercations with big men who were mad I was a Democrat. They were twice my size [and] I had to listen to GW Bush give the keynote address [and] John Ashcroft singing his terrible eagle song.”

After recalling her strong dislike for Republicans, McGowan then admitted that she no longer feels like there is a party that lines up with her value system.

“I was always told it was the Democratic Party that were the good guys, that our papers were The New York Times and The Washington Post,” she said. “But now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight.”

The #MeToo activist also tore into the organization Time’s Up after news broke that it spent the bulk of its charitable donations on salaries and little on actually litigating sexual harassment cases in the workplace.

“FRAUD ALERT! @TimesUp A vile PR stunt, a front for evil CAA & other human traffickers like Weinstein. SHAME ON YOU. SHAME. And shame on the actresses involved in this lie,” she tweeted.

