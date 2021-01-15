https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/sarah-palins-mother-sally-heath-dies-80/

(PEOPLE.COM) – Sarah Palin’s mom, Sally Sheeran Heath, has died at the age of 80.

Heath died Tuesday, according to an emotional tribute Palin posted Thursday night on Instagram. Palin, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, did not disclose her mom’s cause of death.

“We kissed mom goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram “For our family, she’s always been the best part of our world. Mom lived with such purpose and intention to do good – always – for others. We’ll miss her more than anything.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

