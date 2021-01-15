http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/kscLRWjwDmQ/shapes-of-things-10.php

The suppression of Parler by the coordinated action of Google, Apple, and Amazon was the inspiration for this series. Parler is a leading indicator of what what Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls the “full retro” in the adjacent post. In the annals of Orwellian neologism, that is one for the books.

Parler Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff appeared for an interview in medias res last night on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News show. She identified other collaborators in the attack on Parler. She also discusses the larger forces at play in the Big Tech suppression of Parler.

In the course of the interview Peikoff refers to the January 12 Wall Street Journal column “Save the Constitution From Big Tech,” by Vivek Ramaswamy and Jed Rubenfeld. She also refers to the FTC consent decree to which Facebook is subject. Information on the proceedings to which I think she refers is accessible here.

More to come.

