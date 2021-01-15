http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/fCQfcpE1ZQc/shapes-of-things-9.php

Last night Project Veritas gave us a look inside the sausage factory at Twitter with a secretly recorded video of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey talking about his censorship plans beyond President Donald Trump. If I understand Dorsey’s preview of coming attractions correctly — it depends in part on the meaning of “full retro” — we ain’t seen nothing yet. Never go full retro.

According to Project Veritas President James O’Keefe, “A whistleblower inside @Twitter recorded their CEO @jack and sent us the tape.” According to O’Keefe, the video details Twitter’s agenda for further political censorship. The Media Research Center provides this summary (Project Veritas itself doesn’t have much to say):

In the video, which is dated January 8, the same day President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, Dorsey tells employees, “This is going to be much bigger than just one account [Trump’s] and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day this week. And the next few weeks and go on beyond the inauguration.” He later emphasized, “It is not going away.”

FOX News provides Twitter’s statement on the video: “The remarks shown in the video were delivered to our more than 5,400 employees and are nearly the same words Jack shared in a recent Tweet Thread offering context around and reflections on our work to protect the conversation in recent weeks.”

The video is posted on Twitter at the moment (below). How long before Project Veritas is swept up in the “retro”?

🚨CENSORSHIP GONE WILD🚨 “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/0AFLJDBzrA — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 14, 2021

As a backup I am including the video posted by the Media Research Center below.

More to come.

