(NEW YORK POST) – Siegfried Fischbacher, one-half of the flamboyant big cat illusionist act Siegfried and Roy, died Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 81.

Fischbacher was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer and recently underwent an operation to remove a tumor, his reps told The Post. He was released from the hospital earlier this month and had been under hospice care at home.

The perpetually tanned magic man’s death comes less than a year after the passing of his longtime stage partner, Roy Horn, due to complications from COVID-19.

