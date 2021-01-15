https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/signal-messaging-app-crashes-massive-number-new-users-tens-millions-new-users-just-week/

Signal App is the latest alternative app to crash on Friday.

Signal is the latest app struggling to keep up with the massive growth they are experiencing.

If you’re wondering why signal is down, might have something to do with their installs increasing from 10 million to 50 million since jan 12 https://t.co/7PCwnp1uel — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 15, 2021

Signal posted about their struggles on Twitter.

We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

We are making progress towards getting the service back online. Privacy is our top priority, but adding capacity is a close second right now. — Signal (@signalapp) January 15, 2021

