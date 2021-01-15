https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/sleepy-joe-bidens-gang-stole-election-postpones-inauguration-rehearsal-claiming-security-threats-obama-advisor-lisa-monaco-take/

Far-left Politico reports that the Biden team is concerned with security and has postponed his Inauguration rehearsal as a result:

A rehearsal for Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of security concerns, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

After last week’s riots in Washington, security officials have locked down the Capitol complex, and the National Guard is expected to deploy more than 20,000 troops to assist with security. Top lawmakers and Homeland Security officials have been alarmed about the rising threats around the inauguration, and the FBI warned this weekend of armed protests in all 50 states.

TRENDING: HUGE! CNN-NPR Photo-Journalist Jade Sacker was Embedded with Antifa Leader John Sullivan During Siege of US Capitol – Cheered “We Did It!” After Inciting Riot (VIDEO)

The president-elect’s team has also canceled an Amtrak trip from Wilmington to Washington planned for Monday because of heightened security concerns.

The presidential inaugural committee declined to comment on the changes, and the Secret Service and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies did not respond to requests for comment.

Biden’s team has also brought on Lisa Monaco, a former Homeland Security adviser in the Obama administration, to serve as a temporary adviser on security around the inauguration. Monaco, whom Biden nominated to serve as deputy attorney general, has paused her activities related to the nomination as she works with the transition on security matters.

“Ms. Monaco will assist the President-elect and work with the incoming national security advisor, the incoming homeland security advisor, and current security and law enforcement officials, including with the United States Secret Service on their plans for the inauguration,” a spokesperson for the transition said in a statement. “Given the existing threats, Ms. Monaco’s temporary role will be focused solely on the period leading up to the inauguration.”