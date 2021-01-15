https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/state-department-says-new-evidence-points-wuhan-lab-accuses-china?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump administration of Friday renewed its efforts to learn the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, issuing a report that suggests researchers inside a Wuhan lab became sickened with the virus weeks or months before the country’s communist leadership reported it started in a food market in that city.

“The U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the WIV (Wuhan Institute of Virology) became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses, reads the State Department report. “This raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli’s public claim that there was ‘zero infection’ among the WIV’s staff and students of SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses.”

President Trump and others have since the Chinese Communist Party announced the outbreak Dec. 31, 2019, suspected the virus escaped from the lab.

“Accidental infections in labs have caused several previous virus outbreaks in China and elsewhere, including a 2004 SARS outbreak in Beijing that infected nine people, killing one,” the report also states.

Department officials also called upon Chinese leaders to provide a full report of how the virus started, as a team of international researchers, backed by the World Health Organization, arrives in Wuhan to try to determine whether the virus in fact started after a woman ate a bat she purchased a “wet” food market in the city.

“For more than a year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has systematically prevented a transparent and thorough investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s origin, choosing instead to devote enormous resources to deceit and disinformation,” State Department officials also said in the report. “Nearly two million people have died. Their families deserve to know the truth. Only through transparency can we learn what caused this pandemic and how to prevent the next one.”

