The U.S. State Department signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Mimouna Association, an NGO in Morocco.

Ellie Cohanim, the U.S. deputy special envoy to monitor and combat anti-semitism, was interviewed by The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders program.

She explained the origin of Mimouna: “They were a group of college students, Moroccan Muslim students, who organically were interested in the history of Jews in Morocco. And so these students got together and they started to just study the very long history of Moroccan jewelry, which actually dates back to antiquity. And they went on to then gain interest in Holocaust issues and created the very first Arabic language Holocaust curriculum.”

Cohanim explained that this partnership is historic because the incorporates a “commitment to combating anti-semitism together, also combating anti-Zionism and Islamophobia.”

She explained why this agreement is historic: “those are really the challenges that extremists and those who promote hate presented both the United States to Morocco and really to the world community. These are global issues. And the MOU, again, is groundbreaking in the sense that we really confront these issues head-on.”

Cohanim said that this agreement is an extension of the Abraham Accords, a Middle East peace deal brokered by the Trump administration that she called one of his “most historic and proud” achievements.

“The Abraham accords is almost like a reconciliation of history,” Cohanim said, adding that it’s “incredible to watch that there are new Jewish communities being built and new synagogues being built. And so, I’m very hopeful for a brighter future for this [Middle East] region.”

She also believes that besides combating anti-semitism, it’s important to teach history about the Jewish tradition and promote “Philo-Semitism,” as well as looking into the future for cooperation.

President Donald Trump on Friday received Morocco’s highest award for his work in advancing a normalization deal between Israel and Morocco, a senior administration official told Reuters.

In a private Oval Office ceremony, Princess Lalla Joumala Alaoui, Morocco’s ambassador to the United States, gave Trump the Order of Muhammad, an award given only to heads of state. It was a gift from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz received other awards for their work on the Israel-Morocco deal, which was reached in December.

The United States in the last five months helped broker deals between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The agreements are aimed at normalizing relations and opening economic ties.

