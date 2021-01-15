https://www.oann.com/sumo-top-japan-sumo-wrestler-hakuho-released-from-hospital-after-covid-infection-media-reports/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sumo-top-japan-sumo-wrestler-hakuho-released-from-hospital-after-covid-infection-media-reports

January 15, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday.

Hochi reported that Mongolian-born Hakuho, who is the longest-serving yokozuna – top-ranked sumo wrestler – of all time, has now tested negative for COVID-19 and has left hospital to continue his recovery.

Hakuho, 35, tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan. 5 after losing his sense of smell. Hochi reported that his ability to smell has returned.

Hakuho’s positive test came just five days before the ongoing sumo New Year Grand Tournament in Tokyo began.

In May, 28-year-old sumo wrestler Shobushi died due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus after he became infected.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Toby Davis)

