If you love Candace Owens, you will LOVE this nearly one hour video which highlights the best of Candace Owens in 2020!

If you haven’t heard of Candace Owens, WHERE have you been?!?

Here is more about Candace from her website:

I was born in 1989 with a blocked tear duct. My mother remarks that when I would attempt to cry (only when I was hungry as she tells it) it would swell up like a giant booger.

This innocuous tidbit about my first weeks on earth may seem ill-fitting for an “about” section on a website, but lately, I’ve been obsessed with symbolism. Upon retrospect, my birth defect may have been a dramatic foreshadowing.

Throughout my life, I have been afforded many opportunities to cry; it was never easy, it was always hard, it was always happening to me, and never happening to them and yet somehow—I am here.

That’s because the past, as I like to say, is nothing in comparison to the endless possibility of our futures.

You’ve come to this website because you already know what it is that I do, but do you know why? Choosing to think has been one of the most transformative secrets of my life. It’s brought me closer to others and has opened the world up to me in a way that I never knew was possible. I believe if we can turn the dial on the way people view themselves, we can change the world instantly – for the better.

About me: I am a fighter. And right now, I’m fighting for the heart and soul of a country I love.

