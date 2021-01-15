https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/elites-1-miscalculation-way-utopia/

If you remember traveling with small children, you will know that they can have both a singular focus on the destination and a very elastic grasp of the time and events that separate home from the new place.

Many of those small children got bigger as they grew older – some even look like adults now – but they never learned that results in the real world aren’t always instantaneous, as they are in the virtual world.

For many of us it has become annoying to have to think about the diversions we might encounter on the trip to our destination. It’s so much easier to let someone else craft the narrative for us. Just a few quick examples:

If the Democrats have learned the alchemy of turning red votes blue somewhere between the polling place and the counting place, what is the value is speculating who to run and how to win in 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030 and beyond?

If big media can make the sky green and the grass and trees blue in the minds of their listeners and viewers, then what is their intended destination for anyone who listens to them?

TRENDING: The Capitol attack: Another deceitful, leftist narrative

If big tech can silence all political and cultural discussion that disagrees with their predetermined narrative of events, then of what value is our Constitution, which enshrines free speech and robust debate for our nation and its citizens? If there’s only one road set out in front of us, and only one way that we can describe it, then the only argument we can have is how far down that road we travel before we reach our destination.

The truth is we aren’t there yet, but we’re pretty darn close. Marxism and other leftist pipe dreams are a lot like the CCP virus: They only exist and grow when there is a host they can inhabit. What remains after the host is sucked dry is Chinese women assembling iPhones for a small fraction of U.S. minimum wage, so the self-identified benevolent technocrats at Apple and other big tech showcases can accumulate massive fortunes and direct the path of ordinary Americans into the same soulless future.

Is the future really that bleak?

It could be, but the elites and one-worlders have made one mistake, one miscalculation from which recovery is not possible. Do you know what it is? We’ll get to that.

Understand this: Evil couldn’t have gained control of America’s elites, our government and our institutions without the cooperation of the American church. God never negotiates with evil. A nation that embraces mass murder has spit in God’s face.

The only group of people in our day that has consistently stood against this evil are pro-life Christians. Murder of the unborn is always wrong. Perhaps God saw in the faithfulness of pro-life Christians a reason to save America from the oblivion the elites had negotiated with such great evil on our behalf. Maybe it was simply that God remembered the prayers and struggles of American patriots and their sacrifices to birth this nation during the Revolutionary War, to preserve it in the Civil War and the unending wars afterward. The king of England and his toady press weren’t exactly fond of American patriots during the Revolution. “Ditto” for the toady press of today.

What is the one irrecoverable error the elites and one-worlders have made? They pi–ed off God, the Creator of All. He has strategies and resources that we can’t even imagine. Expect them to be deployed between now and the inauguration, and beyond.

As with most barriers evil erects against good, the COVID barrier to church attendance was used by God to call those He already knew even closer, which has given birth to the Ekklesia mentioned in the Greek New Testament. The term is commonly translated as “church,” but I think it is much different. That is most clearly conveyed in a brief conversational exchange between the Lord and an Angelic Centurion Commander (“Earth’s Final Kingdom,Vol. 4, Armageddon Story,” coming soon) as the commander describes a member of the Ekklesia: “Such a beautiful creature of light, her will so perfectly entwined with your own.”

Perhaps when God has prevailed on our behalf over the next few weeks, this generation will reacquaint itself with destiny and purpose, both national and individual, rather than push-button gadgets and self-imagined righteousness.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

