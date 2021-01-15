https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-latest-arrests-over-jan-6-capitol-incident_3658159.html

WASHINGTON—The latest arrests from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by protesters:

Retired Air Force Officer Arrested

A prosecutor says a retired Air Force officer who was part of the group that stormed the U.S. Capitol carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages.”

Retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. appeared at a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A judge said he would release Brock to home confinement.

Brock’s attorney says there is no evidence that he did anything violent inside the Capitol.

Arkansas Man Arrested

An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with a pole flying a U.S. flag during the storming of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

In an arrest affidavit filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, an FBI agent said Peter Francis Stager is shown in video and photographs striking a prone police officer repeatedly with the flagpole.

The affidavit says confidential informants had recognized Stager in video and photographs and alerted authorities, who have charged Stager with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Little Rock, Arkansas, confirmed Stager was in custody Thursday. No attorney was listed for Stager in court records.

Alabama Man Arrested

Prosecutors say an Alabama man who was photographed on the Senate floor during the storming of the U.S. Capitol and who recorded an anonymous YouTube video days later about the angry crowd has been arrested.

Joshua Mathew Black, of Leeds, was arrested Thursday and charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Black said in the video that the “crowd went crazy” over Congress proceeding with certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump and believed Vice President Mike Pence “turned on us and that they had stolen the election.”

According to investigators, Black said on the recording: “We just wanted to get inside the building. I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it. That was my goal.”

It was not immediately clear if Black has a lawyer.

Black said his cheek was pierced by a projectile during the incident while trying to help a law enforcement officer who was being stomped on by members of the crowd.

Delaware Man Arrested

Prosecutors say a Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during the storming of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested after authorities used the image to help identify him.

Federal prosecutors say Kevin Seefried, who was seen carrying the flag, was arrested in Delaware along with his son Hunter Seefried. Prosecutors say both entered the Senate building through a broken window.

They were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property.

Court documents say the men were identified after the FBI was told by a coworker of Hunter Seefried’s that he had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father.

No one answered the phone Thursday afternoon at a number listed for them.

Pennsylvania Firefighter Arrested

A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford was arrested Thursday on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicized attack on an officer who was hit with a fire extinguisher and died.

Sanford is appearing in federal court in Pennsylvania, but the case will be prosecuted in Washington.

Sanford couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday, and it wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.

