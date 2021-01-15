https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-police-death-investigate/2021/01/15/id/1005831

Thirty-seven people are being investigated in relation to the death of a Capitol Hill Police officer last week when a group of protesters breached the halls of Congress as it was debating certification of the Electoral College vote, The New York Times said quoting an FBI memo.

Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, died from injuries suffered during the chaos. He reportedly was struck by a fire extinguisher, returned to his office, collapsed and later died at a hospital, the New York Post reported.

Capitol Police said Sicknick was injured ”while physically engaging with protesters.” Four others also died in the melee. One protester was shot and killed by Capitol Police; another died from a stroke; a third succumbed to a heart attack and the fourth supposedly was crushed, The Guardian reported.

The New York Times said it was quoting a memo ”sent to the private sector and others.” It did not cite who authored the memo, which it also referred to as a ”report,” or who were among the recipients.

The memo purportedly said that besides Sicknick, 14 other officers were injured in the disturbance.

