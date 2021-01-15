https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/15/this-your-network-righties-make-jake-tapper-look-like-an-even-bigger-as-for-claiming-gop-and-maga-media-have-blood-on-their-hands/

Jake Tapper has really been overdoing the melodramatic pear-clutching over the past few days trying to paint anyone and everyone with the same ugly brush. For whatever reason, Jake thinks that even the people who did not breach the Capitol have blood on their hands.

It’s as if he doesn’t realize he works for CNN.

Jake understands he’s part of the problem too yes?

And if he didn’t, he certainly does now after RBPundit chimed in:

How quickly CNN forgets.

Or deflects while complaining that others are deflecting.

And we thought Brian Stelter had zero self-awareness.

Heh.

Who said protests have to be peaceful? – CNN’s Chris Cuomo

Oops.

Acting like?

But orange man bad?

