https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trumps-executive-order-directly-impacts-bidens-investments-china/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) yesterday was sent to Speaker Pelosi while she was busy impeaching the President again on false and shoddy charges. The EO appears directed at the Bidens, and any Americans working with the Chinese, to enhance the Chinese military.

President Trump on Monday issued an Executive Order that prohibits US Securities Investments That Finance Communist Chinese Military Companies. Then yesterday the President sent an email directly to Speaker Pelosi regarding this same EO (#13959). In his email the President shared that the EO includes the trade of public securities related to China but also derivatives related to these securities.

It is unclear why the President sent this email directly to Speaker Pelosi. Is she involved in investments with China? Maybe this is a requirement of the law or maybe he was trying to point something out to her?

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

