Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey already has cracked down on speech in America with his decision to permanently ban the accounts of President Trump and many other conservative voices.

Now, Project Veritas has published a video secretly recorded by a Twitter insider in which Dorsey vowed that such censorship will be much broader in scope.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said.

“So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Twitter, Facebook and Google have enjoyed special protection from liability for their content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which regards them as neutral platforms. But their censorship of certain points of view makes them publishers, argue many members of Congress who want to remove that protection.

Twitter said it banned Trump’s account permanently after the riot at the U.S. Capitol because of “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The tech giant also purged 70,000 accounts it claimed were linked to QAnon and other groups that were sharing “misleading” information about 2020 election fraud.

Twitter spokeswoman Brandon Borrman dismissed the importance of the Project Veritas video in a tweet.

“Does it really count if your CEO tweets it out to the world the day before?” she wrote.

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said in a video: “There you have it, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, recorded by one of his own employees, an insider whistleblower at Twitter, recorded saying this is going to be much bigger than just one account.”

O’Keefe said there’s more to come, noting that more than a dozen people had contacted Project Veritas this week with “video evidence insider Twitter.”

“They may be private companies, but they have more power than all three branches of government,” O’Keefe said.

On Wednesday, Dorsey defended his decision to ban Trump.

“I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here,” he wrote on Twitter.

“After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct? I believe this was the right decision for Twitter.”

