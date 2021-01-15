https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/kassam-suspended-from-twitter/

National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam has been temporarily suspended from Twitter.

Kassam’s January 14th tweet regarding the inauguration of Joe Biden – which simply established the time that Biden’s “victory” was established on election night and the time the election was certified – prompted the suspension.

“They intended to “inaugurate” a President to an empty National Mall, surrounded by 20,000 troops, after a “victory” claimed in the dead of night, and a certification of electors in the dead of night. #DemocracyDiesInDarkness,” he tweeted.

KASSAM’S OFFENDING TWEET.

Despite this, the social media platform also placed a label on the tweet noting “this claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.”

As a result, Kassam can’t tweet for 12 hours.

KASSAM’S BAN.

