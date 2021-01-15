https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-youtube-rumble-remove-video-antia-blm-organizer-john-sullivan/

On Thursday The Gateway Pundit broke exclusive video of Antifa-BLM activist John Sullivan posing as a Trump supporter and breaking a window during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

The FBI continues to ignore these facts, too.

Following our exclusive and damning report YouTube removed our video investigation.

Update: Rumble reached out to tell us that they removed the video because it depicted an act of murder, which is against their terms of service.

Obviously, the tech giants are concerned about this video exposing their lies that Antifa-BLM was not involved in the Capitol protests.

On Friday we uploaded the video on Bitchute. The video is now live in the post.

This footage comes from a source who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons.

On Thursday John Sullivan was arrested by the FBI back home in Utah.

