Ever since the November election, there persist some claims that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says are “not protected speech.” James Madison unavailable for comment on this one:

Sharyl Attkisson kicks us off with a set of reality checks:

It speaks unfortunate volumes that a state’s lieutenant governor doesn’t understand that.

We’ve never seen the exception in the First Amendment where it says “unless the speech in question makes a Democrat politician angry.”

Maybe civics classes for politicians should be mandatory.

There’s so much truth in that!

