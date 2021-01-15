https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/warning-label-sharyl-attkisson-others-do-a-1a-fact-check-on-pennsylvania-lt-govs-claim-about-whats-not-protected-speech/

Ever since the November election, there persist some claims that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says are “not protected speech.” James Madison unavailable for comment on this one:

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: “This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was ‘rigged’ or that we were ‘trying to steal the election’ — that’s a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech.” pic.twitter.com/2f2ERSSLXy — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

Sharyl Attkisson kicks us off with a set of reality checks:

WARNING LABEL:

“This claim is determined to be ridiculously false.”

Signed,

US Constitution

(Will Twitter take it down? I’m not advocating it do so, just pointing out if they were “fact checking” and treating supposedly false claims fairly; they would.) https://t.co/1loj5tRcTw — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 15, 2021

It speaks unfortunate volumes that a state’s lieutenant governor doesn’t understand that.

Who wants to tell this tatted freak that it is, in fact, protected speech? https://t.co/6oNcwEetfX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 15, 2021

We’ve never seen the exception in the First Amendment where it says “unless the speech in question makes a Democrat politician angry.”

Like it or not (guess which side I fall on), that IS protected speech. And it’s irresponsible to aver otherwise. https://t.co/W3Ye4jgiHo — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) January 15, 2021

PA Lt. Gov. Fetterman believes claims of widespread voter fraud are “lies.” That’s fine. Because of this, he believes NO ONE should be allowed to talk about it. He is arguing that “lying,” according to him, is not protected speech under the First Amendment. Think about that. https://t.co/ZfzQZXbgUk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 15, 2021

Pennsylvania, your Lieutenant Governor is a dumbass. Say whatever you want. — BAN THIS (@corrcomm) January 15, 2021

Lying is 100% protected speech and anyone who tells you otherwise is (wait for it) LYING. https://t.co/hc8AxP6Ndd — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) January 15, 2021

This idiot is the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Whether or nor you think the election was stolen (which I don’t). You have every right to say that and not got to jail. https://t.co/e01Eon57gf — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) January 15, 2021

Actually, my dude, it is protected speech. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) January 15, 2021

So what is 4 years of Russiagate? Should we have censored our entire media? They pushed those Putin’s puppet stories for years milking them for all they were worth. — JPerkins (@perkyj12) January 15, 2021

How does someone like this get to be Lt. Gov. of anything? https://t.co/50cUSPUzyK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 15, 2021

Maybe civics classes for politicians should be mandatory.

If lies weren’t protected speech, your entire profession would’ve been gulaged years ago. https://t.co/zPFVsjpQX8 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 15, 2021

There’s so much truth in that!

