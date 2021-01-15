https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-ami-horowitz-hits-the-streets-of-nyc-to-see-if-democrats-are-really-ready-to-compromise/

The Latest from Ami Horowitz: The Truth Behind the Portland ‘Protests’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.28.20

The Latest from Ami Horowitz…

Warning: Disturbing Images, Explicit Content, Foul Language

Chaos has broken out in Portland and I took my crew to film the insanity.

For weeks Black Lives Matter protesters have been gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland.

The media’s willful distortion of their agenda and their behavior of the crowd has crossed the line into journalistic malpractice. They have depicted them as a peaceful band of protesters, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

They have unleashed fury onto the Federal building, with hundreds of rioters bombarding it with incendiary devices and other dangerous projectiles, all while the crowd exhorted them to continue the mayhem

My camera caught it all.

I interviewed the “protesters” as they laid their agenda bare; the elimination of America as we know it, through chaos and violence.

Check out the video because you have to see it to believe it.