The Latest from Ami Horowitz: The Truth Behind the Portland ‘Protests’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.28.20
The Latest from Ami Horowitz…
Warning: Disturbing Images, Explicit Content, Foul Language
Chaos has broken out in Portland and I took my crew to film the insanity.
For weeks Black Lives Matter protesters have been gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland.
The media’s willful distortion of their agenda and their behavior of the crowd has crossed the line into journalistic malpractice. They have depicted them as a peaceful band of protesters, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.
They have unleashed fury onto the Federal building, with hundreds of rioters bombarding it with incendiary devices and other dangerous projectiles, all while the crowd exhorted them to continue the mayhem
My camera caught it all.
I interviewed the “protesters” as they laid their agenda bare; the elimination of America as we know it, through chaos and violence.
Check out the video because you have to see it to believe it.
WATCH: Ami Horowitz Goes to the ‘Epicenter’ of Protests to Speak with Demonstrators
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.02.20
Filmmaker Ami Horowitz traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota this week to speak with protesters in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in police custody; saying “I found that the media narrative that the protesters and the rioters are divorced from one another not to be entirely true.”
“This country has been gripped in protest and violence. The epicenter of that is in Minneapolis, so I came here to find out what’s going on,” said Horowitz.
“You’re saying: ‘Hey Man, you’re not giving it to us, so we’re going to take it?’” asked the filmmaker.
“Of course! Of course! What do you expect them to do?” said one protester.
“If they kill a black man, their stores are going to get burned down,” said another. “Sometimes you have to act out… Without that, where would we be?”
Watch Ami Horowitz’ film above.