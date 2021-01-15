https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/not-sheep-thousands-czechs-demonstrate-lockdown-measures/

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – Thousands of citizens gathered in Prague, at Old Town Square on Sunday, Jan 10., to demonstrate the Czech government’s crushing Chinese coronavirus measures. Citizens are no longer accepting the states arbitrary and scientifically unproven approach to tackling the virus and are demanding their freedoms are restored.

Citizens attending the “Let’s Open the Czech Republic (Otevřeme Česko)” carried Czech flags and held sign saying, ‘COVID tyranny,’ ‘Let’s stop totalitarianism in the name of Covid!’ and ” ‘We are not sheep.’ Many protesters came with their families and brought small children.

“We want to open the Czech Republic. The government’s measures do not work and will never work. On the contrary, they cause far more drastic epidemics, namely epidemics of poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and failing companies,” said Jiří Janeček, co-organizer of the demonstration and an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry.

