Andrew Yang wants to be the next Mayor of New York City, but he’s got some work to do first.

See, for some reason, a lot of people seem to think he’s out of touch with regular New Yorkers. We have absolutely no idea why anyone would think that, but they do!

So maybe this will help:

Well, New York City? If this doesn’t convince you that Andrew Yang’s the right man for the job, we don’t know what will.

He’s just so … authentic, you know?

Snort.

“Ya filthy animal!”

Right?

It’s all just so awkward.

One would think. But then again, New Yorkers have picked some pretty terrible mayors lately.

Anyway, Yang may want to try a different approach if he’s serious about running for mayor. And he can start here:

