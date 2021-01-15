https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-the-tommy-tuberville-quote-on-the-inauguration-being-shared-is-wrong-here-is-the-accurate-one-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
THERE it is! Politico: Biden transition team 'quietly brings on Facebook, Google employees'
December 12, 2020
'Get some therapy'! Hillary Clinton rants about being 'the candidate that they basically stole an election from'
October 26, 2020
UPenn prof points out in the NY Daily News that there's probably a little Jeffrey Toobin in all of us, so get over your 'unease' already
October 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy