https://politicrossing.com/why-do-democrats-love-mao-so-much/

During a fundraising event in July, 2020, then candidate, Joe Biden, decided in the middle of a virtual fundraiser to quote Mao Zedong, saying, “Women hold up half the sky.”

Should it surprise us then that Anita Dunn, former Obama Communications Director and now Co-Chair of the Biden/Harris Transition Team would say that Mao was one of her “two favorite philosophers”?

It should be obvious by now that Communist philosophy and ideology is the backbone of the Democratic Party.

Recently, former Congressman Harold Ford was interviewed on Fox News and guess what giant picture is above his mantle? Mao! No one puts a picture of another person in that place of honor unless they are quite smitten with them, which we all know Democrats are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

