Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced she would support the impeachment of President Trump.

“This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.

Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

Well, well, well.

Back there in the summer, as rioters trashed and burned American cities, then-Senator Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show and said this about those rioters:

“That’s right. But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop, and this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they’re not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not.”

As if that incitement to violence were not enough, she tweeted out this:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Got that?

To borrow from Cheney, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, “summoned” the Black Lives Matter mobs and told them they “should not” let up. Again borrowing from Cheney, Harris, a sitting United States Senator was busy fanning the flames of these riots, inciting violence that – Cheney’s words again – “caused injury, death and destruction.” Then Harris asked people to help fund the bail of the arrested rioters.

And oh yes, in the course of all this rioting Harris was inciting, dozens of people were killed.

In other words, a sitting United States Senator betrayed her office and her oath to the Constitution. So where is Liz Cheney on impeaching Harris?

Strangely silent.

Her House colleague, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters told an audience she wanted to “take Trump out”. Last year, when leftists had started physically confronting Trump officials and others at restaurants she told a crowd:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

That’s called inciting violence.

Will Rep. Cheney move to have the House expel or censure Waters?

Silence.

And the ironic twist to Cheney’s vote to impeach the President?

Here’s the Wikipedia heading for this moment in American history. The title:

Efforts to impeach Dick Cheney

The look back to this effort to impeach then-Vice President Cheney, Rep. Cheney’s father, says this of efforts to impeach him by then Democrat Rep. Dennis Kucinich:

“The resolution charged that Vice President Cheney:

1. Had purposely manipulated the intelligence process to deceive the citizens and Congress of the United States by fabricating a threat of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction

2. Had fabricated a threat about an alleged relationship between Iraq and al Qaeda, in order to justify the use of the U.S. Armed Forces against Iraq in a manner damaging to U.S. national security interests

3. In violation of his constitutional oath and duty, openly threatened aggression against Iran absent any real threat to the United States, and had done so with the proven U.S. capability to carry out such threats, thus undermining U.S. national security. [1][2]”

Which is to say, Liz Cheney’s father, the then-Vice President, was being specifically accused, as she accused President Trump, of betraying his oath to support the Constitution.

It was, to be charitable, left-wing BS. But by using Liz Cheney’s logic, her father should have been impeached.

And oh yes. There’s this from The Washington Post:

FBI report warned of ‘war’ at Capitol, contradicting claims there was no indication of looming violence

The Post reported this – bold print for emphasis supplied:

“A day before rioters stormed Congress, an FBI office in Virginia issued an explicit warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and “war,” according to an internal document reviewed by The Washington Post that contradicts a senior official’s declaration the bureau had no intelligence indicating anyone at last week’s demonstrations in support of President Trump planned to do harm.

A situational information report approved for release the day before the U.S. Capitol riot painted a dire portrait of dangerous plans, including individuals sharing a map of the complex’s tunnels, and possible rally points for would-be conspirators to meet in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and South Carolina and head in groups to Washington.”

Which is to say the obvious: the assault on the Capitol had zero to do with the President’s January 6th remarks – because they were planned in the days before January 6th.

Taken all together?

Unless Liz Cheney and her nine Republican House colleagues who voted for President Trump’s impeachment follow through with an impeachment resolution for Harris and a move to expel or censure Maxine Waters? Unless they man up and apologize to the President for blaming the Capital assault on a speech that was delivered when a plan to make the assault had already been made before he said a word?

Then they have made themselves into the living embodiment of utterly gutless hypocrisy.

