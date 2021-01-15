https://www.theepochtimes.com/widow-of-late-louisiana-rep-elect-luke-letlow-will-run-for-his-vacant-seat_3657017.html

The widow of U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), who died from CCP virus-related complications before he could begin his term, announced Thursday that she is going to run for the congressional vacancy left by the death of her husband. Julia Letlow, also a Republican, revealed her intention to run for the U.S. House seat by putting out a written statement a little over two months before the March special election in Louisiana. “Everything in my life and in my marriage has prepared me for this moment. My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations,” she said in the statement. She added: “I am running to continue the mission Luke started—to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities, and to deliver real …

