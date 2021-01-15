https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/wolf-blitzer-says-this-photo-of-national-guards-troops-in-d-c-reminds-him-of-baghdad-or-mosul-or-falluja-a/

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer says this photo of a bunch of National Guard troops on a picturesque street near the Capitol reminds him or “the war zones [he] saw in Baghdad or Mosul of Falluja”:

I spotted these National Guard troops at a normal Washington street corner not even near the Capitol. So many streets have been closed. It reminds me of the war zones I saw in Baghdad or Mosul or Falluja. So sad. pic.twitter.com/la1Ixiva0D — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 15, 2021

Good analogy, Wolf, except for the part where “this is nothing like Baghdad or Mosul or Falluja”:

This is nothing like Baghdad or Mosul or Falluja https://t.co/fGOICCdQxt — Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 15, 2021

For comparison purposes:

And, boy, it’s really weird that we didn’t get this comparison last summer:

Or like DC in June https://t.co/WpRslR99SD — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 15, 2021

What was different then, Wolf?

I mean this is what last summer in DC was like… no need to look abroad for examples… https://t.co/R4bJpCEBEV pic.twitter.com/1W877YB7zc — Tarik Endale (@the_etheropian) January 15, 2021

He really is this clueless:

Sorry but those were war torn and destroyed cities and towns that saw tens of thousands of deaths.. Nothing in this pic reminds me any of that.. Nor it should anyone. https://t.co/l2lZoKssHe — Ziya Meral (@Ziya_Meral) January 15, 2021

