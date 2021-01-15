https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/wolf-blitzer-says-this-photo-of-national-guards-troops-in-d-c-reminds-him-of-baghdad-or-mosul-or-falluja-a/

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer says this photo of a bunch of National Guard troops on a picturesque street near the Capitol reminds him or “the war zones [he] saw in Baghdad or Mosul of Falluja”:

Good analogy, Wolf, except for the part where “this is nothing like Baghdad or Mosul or Falluja”:

For comparison purposes:

And, boy, it’s really weird that we didn’t get this comparison last summer:

What was different then, Wolf?

He really is this clueless:

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo in the headline.

