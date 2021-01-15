https://hannity.com/media-room/yang-as-mayor-of-nyc-we-will-launch-largest-basic-income-program-in-the-history-of-the-country/

YANG: As Mayor of NYC, ‘We Will Launch Largest Basic Income Program in the History of the Country’

New York Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang spoke with supporters in the Big Apple Thursday; telling residents he plans to launch the “largest basic income program” in the history of the United States.

