We’re starting to wonder if Paul Krugman has set any sort of record for the number of times he’s been WRONG. Remember when he said the Internet was just a fad? Good times.

Apparently, he is also quite triggered by the fact that Politico allowed Ben Shapiro to guest-write for them, going so far as to accuse Ben of being a prominent apologist for extremism.

Yeah, we couldn’t believe he had the gall to write this either.

Lots of depressing thing out there, but this one is special. A media org looks at a violent attack on Congress and thinks, “Hey, let’s be counterintuitive and give a platform to a prominent apologist for extremism.” We may be doomed https://t.co/kf1PgsN8x3 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 15, 2021

From The Washington Post:

Top editors at Politico thought they would mix things up by tapping a rotating cast of guest writers for the daily “Playbook” before they named a permanent new team for their marquee newsletter. The guests included documentarian Ken Burns, Free Beacon editor in chief Eliana Johnson, MSNBC host Chris Hayes and “PBS NewsHour” White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.

And then came Ben Shapiro. The popular and provocative right-wing commentator authored Thursday’s Playbook, in which he wrote sympathetically that the GOP’s resistance to impeaching President Trump for inciting the Capitol riot was not because they were untroubled by his behavior but because of “a deep and abiding conservative belief that members of the opposing political tribe want their destruction.” The amount of freak out over a conservative writer penning a piece for Politico has been very telling. And that Paul Krugman felt the need to write an entire piece about it is just the progressive cherry on top. Like many others, Paul seems to think publications should be segregated when it comes to their writers – right and left. But please, tell us more about unity.

Krugman admitted a decade ago that he doesn’t read any conservative writers. His idea of a robust political debate is one in which only his side is heard from, and the other side is sneered at as “apologists for extremism.” https://t.co/fsMgCNkK1m — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 15, 2021

Paul wouldn’t know a robust political debate if one fell out of the sky, landed on his dippy face, and started to wiggle.

Ben Shapiro is “a prominent apologist for extremism?” You think they just want to shut down Qanon nuts? https://t.co/qOi7JDiQN9 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 15, 2021

Hey funny how the Internet is still here despite your genius prediction — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 15, 2021

You may need a laxative — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 15, 2021

I can smell the unity & healing from here — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) January 15, 2021

Link to Shapiro apologizing for extremism? No? Thought so. — theRoddick (@theRoddick) January 15, 2021

Paul, you’re an idiot. — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) January 15, 2021

Have you thought about giving detox another try? What happened to your brain is entirely predictable, if you OD on a daily basis on @MSNBC, @CNN & read the @HuffPost sewer during the commercials. If you sober up, you may realize what a hateful imbecile you sound like right now. — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) January 15, 2021

Ben Shapiro has been railing against what happened at the Capitol for AN ENTIRE WEEK NOW But if you’re on the left you can just make stuff up and not suffer consequences — Everybody’s Pal Jim Rhys (@JimRhysToday) January 15, 2021

