It may have been four years since the last time Joe Biden was near the White House, but it’s good to see that the media haven’t missed a step.

Like here’s a recent quality scoop from NPR:

Well, all right!

We sure do! Enough with the farces that were Trump White House pressers! It’s time to restore dignity to the relationship between the White House and the media! We’re glad NPR is willing to put in the work to help make that happen.

Happy days are here again.

