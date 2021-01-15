https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/15/your-tax-dollars-at-work-npr-isnt-wasting-any-time-getting-back-to-the-business-of-real-hard-hitting-journalism-in-time-for-the-biden-admin/

It may have been four years since the last time Joe Biden was near the White House, but it’s good to see that the media haven’t missed a step.

Like here’s a recent quality scoop from NPR:

President-elect Biden’s German shepherd, Major, will soon be the first dog to go from a shelter to the White House. That shelter, the Delaware Humane Association, is planning a virtual “indoguration” ceremony for Major on Sunday.https://t.co/LNgTthLbEo — NPR (@NPR) January 14, 2021

Well, all right!

For the first 100 days in office, can we have WH press conferences with Major answering questions for the last five minutes?

“Who’s a good dog?” We need this. — DS Whitaker, novelist (@ds_whitaker) January 14, 2021

We sure do! Enough with the farces that were Trump White House pressers! It’s time to restore dignity to the relationship between the White House and the media! We’re glad NPR is willing to put in the work to help make that happen.

Hard-hitting journalism is back https://t.co/mveTya8bKw — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) January 15, 2021

Happy days are here again.

Your tax dollars at work: https://t.co/Isk8RVNjcu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

