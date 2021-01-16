https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/13-israelis-suffer-facial-paralysis-pfizer-covid-jab-29-dead-norway-following-pfizer-covid-vaccination/

Creepy Bill Gates is proposing several rounds of this vaccine.

At least 13 Isrealis suffered facial paralysis after taking the Pfizer coronavirus vaccination.

RT reported:

At least 13 Israelis have experienced facial paralysis after being administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, a month after the US Food and Drug Administration reported similar issues but said they weren’t linked to the jab.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Mike Lindell Visits Trump in White House – Then Media Captures Pictures of His Notes to President Referring to Crimes and Insurrection Act

Israel has been hailed for its speedy and efficient mass inoculation program, which has vaccinated a staggering 20 percent of the country’s population since the drive began at the end of December.

For a handful of Israelis, however, the initiative has led to some unexpected health scares. At least 13 people have reported mild facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, Israeli outlet Ynet reported, citing the Health Ministry, adding that officials believe the number of such cases could be higher.