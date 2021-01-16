https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/25000-national-guard-troops-in-dc/
About The Author
Related Posts
If it’s stolen, 66 percent of republicans want Trump to run in 2024…
November 23, 2020
Could Pence reject contested electors under 12th Amendment? — Law professors say yes…
December 8, 2020
$50,000 student loan cancellation with a stroke of the (Biden) pen…
November 17, 2020
Trump may withdraw troops from Somalia…
November 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy