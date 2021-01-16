https://www.oann.com/4-ill-restaurants-defy-state-indoor-dining-ban-and-reopen/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=4-ill-restaurants-defy-state-indoor-dining-ban-and-reopen

Several Illinois restaurants are banding together to defy the state’s restrictive indoor dining ban.

On Friday, ‘Timothy O’Toole’s,’ ‘Stevens’ Steakhouse,’ ‘Kaiser’s Pizza and Pub,’ and ‘The Shanty’ reopened in Lake County. In doing so, all of the restaurants defied a statewide ban on indoor dining.

The group said they would be following strict pandemic regulations, such as a reduced 25 percent capacity and social distancing within the buildings.

Customers praised the restaurants and said they were happy to be able to get out to support local businesses.

“You can go a half-hour up north and go to many different restaurants up in Kenosha,” customer Jeff Moser said. “I think businesses down here in Illinois should be enjoying the fruits of their labors as well.”

Meanwhile, many counties are moving out of the restrictive tier-three regulation as state and county officials are reportedly aware of the restaurant’s reopening plans.

