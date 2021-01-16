https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/about-that-virginia-man-arrested-by-capitol-police-with-fake-inaugural-credentials-and-a-loaded-handgun/

We’d seen this story getting quite a bit of traction, and not surprisingly so. According to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Capitol Police on Friday arrested a man who tried to pass through a police checkpoint with fake credentials for the inauguration, a loaded handgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

Scary, right? But the Washington Examiner’s Byron York found some follow-up tweets from the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig. His crime wasn’t trying to assassinate Joe Biden but not having the correct permit to carry his gun in Washington, D.C.

Wesley Allen Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Unregistered ammunition? Did Joe Biden already make Beto O’Rourke his gun czar, or is this just how it is in D.C.?

A lot of people are still questioning the man’s need to be there with so much security in place — though it seems odd an assassin would drive up to a security checkpoint and admit he has a gun in his car — but is there going to be any correction of the bit about him having fake inauguration credentials?

