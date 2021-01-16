https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/16/about-that-virginia-man-arrested-by-capitol-police-with-fake-inaugural-credentials-and-a-loaded-handgun/

We’d seen this story getting quite a bit of traction, and not surprisingly so. According to CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Capitol Police on Friday arrested a man who tried to pass through a police checkpoint with fake credentials for the inauguration, a loaded handgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

New: US Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man as he attempted to pass through a police checkpoint in downtown Washington Friday with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun & over 500 rounds of ammunition, CNN reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 16, 2021

Scary, right? But the Washington Examiner’s Byron York found some follow-up tweets from the Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig. His crime wasn’t trying to assassinate Joe Biden but not having the correct permit to carry his gun in Washington, D.C.

Folks: That man who drove into DC with a Glock and 500 rounds of ammo — his wife tells me he was a private security guard and hired to help secure the Capitol grounds. He’s charged with carrying all that firepower into DC without a proper permit. https://t.co/Wo6hNLhJzR — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 16, 2021

Also — he was not accused of presenting phony or fabricated credentials. He presented some and a police officer determined he wasn’t authorized to be in that area — per the court hearing today. https://t.co/fxL9kSlJPU — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 16, 2021

The Fuller Story: Man stopped with Glock and 500 rounds of ammo near Capitol was private security guard, his family says. He was not accused of showing phony credentials – but a “non-govt.” credential -and an officer decided he wasn’t authorized to enter. https://t.co/R5qi7XYE22 — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 16, 2021

Wesley Allen Beeler was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Unregistered ammunition? Did Joe Biden already make Beto O’Rourke his gun czar, or is this just how it is in D.C.?

On the left, the original, scary story. On the right, the story. pic.twitter.com/VLiHJA6vQR — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 16, 2021

Could Sciutto be wrong about more things. Is he going for the Don Lemon award ? — Michael (@orlandoM321) January 16, 2021

@cnn Clown News Network strike again! — Terry Mann (@tcmann68) January 16, 2021

Wonder if @jimsciutto plans on clarifying his misleading tweet. — Eugene Slaven (@eslaven) January 16, 2021

Moronic…

* Either they THINK their audience is stupid? * Or, THEY are stupid? * Or, their audience IS stupid? (To keep relying on THEM as their news source?) Which could it be? — KABUKI Live🎭🤫 (@wpjjrwillp) January 16, 2021

America is in need of real journalists. — Susanna Alio (@AlioSusanna) January 16, 2021

How much worse can the corporate media get at doing its job? — John Ware PT, DHSc (@JohnWarePT) January 16, 2021

Another rush to get the “so called” story out! — Fuhgeddaboudit! (@faghettaboutit) January 16, 2021

Seems half a lie posted is easier than the truth. — Jim Bollinger (@bollinger_50) January 16, 2021

Sooo a guy pulls up to a military checkpoint in a U.S. city and is arrested for having unregistered firearms and ammo. Is this China? — Green weenie (@Ulua82) January 16, 2021

A lot of people are still questioning the man’s need to be there with so much security in place — though it seems odd an assassin would drive up to a security checkpoint and admit he has a gun in his car — but is there going to be any correction of the bit about him having fake inauguration credentials?

Related:

‘Is he literally stealing that?’: CNN’s Jim Acosta reports on what ‘appears to be a stuffed bird’ being moved out of the West Wing https://t.co/CYAe5YNvHj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

